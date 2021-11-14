Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Apyx Medical had a negative return on equity of 24.26% and a negative net margin of 34.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Apyx Medical updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Apyx Medical stock opened at $16.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.93. Apyx Medical has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $16.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $568.34 million, a P/E ratio of -39.43 and a beta of 0.82.

Get Apyx Medical alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on APYX shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Apyx Medical from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Apyx Medical in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Apyx Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APYX. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 426.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 52,783 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 201.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 62,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 42,071 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 37.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 114,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 30,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Apyx Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 60.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apyx Medical

Apyx Medical Corp. operates as an energy-based medical technology company. The firm engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a range of electrosurgical products and technologies, as well as related medical products used the offices of doctors, surgery centers, and hospitals worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacture (OME).

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Apyx Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apyx Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.