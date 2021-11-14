AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) by 685.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,444 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of WideOpenWest worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Simcoe Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 11.3% in the second quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,708,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,812,000 after purchasing an additional 377,214 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the second quarter valued at $298,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in WideOpenWest by 400.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 16,225 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in WideOpenWest in the second quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in WideOpenWest by 2.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 359,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,439,000 after buying an additional 7,411 shares during the last quarter. 80.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WOW opened at $21.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.30. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.68 and a twelve month high of $23.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.99.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $6.04. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 47.86%. The firm had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. WideOpenWest’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WOW. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on WideOpenWest from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Benchmark raised their price target on WideOpenWest from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded WideOpenWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

In other WideOpenWest news, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $306,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total value of $409,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 532,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,888,786.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 92,100 shares of company stock worth $1,858,900. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

