AQR Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,388 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,221 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in eGain were worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EGAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of eGain by 33.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,379,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,832,000 after buying an additional 347,184 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of eGain by 343.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 211,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 163,678 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in eGain by 218.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 209,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 143,427 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in eGain by 104.5% in the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 166,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 84,890 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in eGain by 125.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 79,104 shares during the period. 50.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised eGain from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised eGain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

NASDAQ EGAN opened at $11.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.84. eGain Co. has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $14.25. The company has a market capitalization of $358.47 million, a P/E ratio of 67.18 and a beta of 0.37.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. eGain had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 6.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that eGain Co. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $55,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,666.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Russell Christine sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total value of $230,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About eGain

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

