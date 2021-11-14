AQR Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) by 66.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,823 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,474,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,498,000 after acquiring an additional 498,259 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,240,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,694,000 after acquiring an additional 76,607 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,730,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,323,000 after acquiring an additional 211,361 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,247,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,386,000 after acquiring an additional 11,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,196,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,426,000 after acquiring an additional 42,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCFS stock opened at $78.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.42. FirstCash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.85 and a 12-month high of $97.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $399.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.75 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 8.07%. FirstCash’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that FirstCash, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. FirstCash’s payout ratio is 38.34%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FCFS shares. Barclays upped their target price on FirstCash from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on FirstCash in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised FirstCash from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on FirstCash from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. operations and Latin America operations. The U. S. Operations segment includes all pawn and consumer loan operations in the U. S. The Latin America Operations segment consists of all pawn and consumer loan operations in Latin America, which includes operations in Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Colombia.

