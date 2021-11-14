AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 5,091 Shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,091 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TimkenSteel were worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in TimkenSteel in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in TimkenSteel in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in TimkenSteel in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TimkenSteel in the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in TimkenSteel by 34.0% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMST has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of TimkenSteel from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TimkenSteel from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of TimkenSteel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

In related news, EVP Kristine C. Syrvalin sold 7,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $109,035.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE TMST opened at $15.42 on Friday. TimkenSteel Co. has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $17.35. The company has a market capitalization of $712.56 million, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.64 and its 200-day moving average is $13.94.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.38. TimkenSteel had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 23.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TimkenSteel Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

