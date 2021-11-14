AQR Capital Management LLC Takes $1.80 Million Position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 49,368 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JWN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,582,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,965,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,165,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 68.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. 59.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JWN stock opened at $33.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,359.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 2.37. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.79 and a 52 week high of $46.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.82 and a 200-day moving average of $32.87.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.62) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 96.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JWN shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Nordstrom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.21.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

