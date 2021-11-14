ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.08 Billion

Analysts expect that ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) will report $1.08 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for ArcBest’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.14 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.01 billion. ArcBest posted sales of $816.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ArcBest will report full year sales of $3.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.80 billion to $3.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.49 billion to $4.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ArcBest.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 19.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of ArcBest from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ArcBest from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist raised their target price on shares of ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of ArcBest from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ArcBest has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ArcBest by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,666,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,149,000 after purchasing an additional 27,660 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of ArcBest by 8.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,134,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,027,000 after purchasing an additional 92,813 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ArcBest by 19.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 961,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,957,000 after purchasing an additional 158,219 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of ArcBest by 17.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 774,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,063,000 after purchasing an additional 113,343 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of ArcBest by 29.9% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 638,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,209,000 after purchasing an additional 146,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCB traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $111.30. The company had a trading volume of 294,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,255. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.64. ArcBest has a 1 year low of $35.63 and a 1 year high of $116.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.99%.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

