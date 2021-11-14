Arcblock (ABT) Trading 8.2% Lower This Week

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 14th. One Arcblock coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000303 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Arcblock has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Arcblock has a total market cap of $19.23 million and $3.66 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.47 or 0.00052006 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001554 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.13 or 0.00220839 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00010932 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.02 or 0.00087038 BTC.

Arcblock Coin Profile

Arcblock (ABT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 coins. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io . The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses. ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token. “

Arcblock Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arcblock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arcblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

