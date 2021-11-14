ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Shares Gap Down to $32.49

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $32.49, but opened at $31.33. ArcelorMittal shares last traded at $31.58, with a volume of 75,507 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of ArcelorMittal to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ArcelorMittal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $30.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.11.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.44 billion. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 26.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will post 13.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gendell Jeffrey L purchased a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the second quarter worth $8,930,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 118.4% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 44,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 23,884 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 239.3% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 367,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,422,000 after buying an additional 259,354 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 117.7% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 35,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 19,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the second quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.35% of the company’s stock.

About ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

