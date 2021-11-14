ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Shares Gap Down to $32.49

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $32.49, but opened at $31.33. ArcelorMittal shares last traded at $31.58, with a volume of 75,507 shares traded.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of ArcelorMittal to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ArcelorMittal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.38.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $30.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.11.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gendell Jeffrey L purchased a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the second quarter worth $8,930,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 118.4% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 44,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 23,884 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 239.3% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 367,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,422,000 after buying an additional 259,354 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 117.7% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 35,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 19,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the second quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.35% of the company’s stock.
About ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)
ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.
Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.