Archie C. Black Sells 46,803 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Stock

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) CEO Archie C. Black sold 46,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.59, for a total transaction of $6,580,033.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of SPS Commerce stock opened at $146.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $154.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.06. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.83 and a 1 year high of $174.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 118.20 and a beta of 0.72.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $97.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 47.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 9,672.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 32.7% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPSC has been the subject of several research reports. Northland Securities downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.89.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

