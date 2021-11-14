Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Insider Sells $86,723.84 in Stock

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) insider Elizabeth A. Grammer sold 77,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total value of $86,723.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ARDX opened at $1.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $2.31.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.07). Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 99.11% and a negative net margin of 1,009.33%. On average, analysts predict that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ARDX. Citigroup lowered their price target on Ardelyx from $16.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Cowen set a $7.70 price objective on Ardelyx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wedbush cut Ardelyx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ardelyx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.46.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Ardelyx by 491.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 8,306 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ardelyx in the second quarter worth $82,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ardelyx in the second quarter worth $83,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ardelyx in the second quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the second quarter valued at $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

