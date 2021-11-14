Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Posts Earnings Results

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 99.11% and a negative net margin of 1,009.33%.

NASDAQ ARDX opened at $1.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.29 and a 200 day moving average of $4.17. Ardelyx has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23.

In other Ardelyx news, insider Elizabeth A. Grammer sold 77,432 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total value of $86,723.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 80,636 shares of company stock valued at $90,953 over the last 90 days. 5.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ardelyx stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) by 1,383.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184,179 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.19% of Ardelyx worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 82.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen set a $7.70 price objective on Ardelyx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Ardelyx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Ardelyx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Ardelyx from $16.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.46.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

