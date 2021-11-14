Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) to report earnings per share of $0.47 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ares Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.48. Ares Capital posted earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Ares Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $1.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ares Capital.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.01 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 90.29% and a return on equity of 10.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ARCC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ares Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.22.

NASDAQ ARCC opened at $20.94 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.05. The stock has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.12. Ares Capital has a fifty-two week low of $15.40 and a fifty-two week high of $21.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.83%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 45.81%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 0.8% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 60,087 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 3.8% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 13,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 1.8% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 28,379 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 1.4% in the second quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 38,729 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 1.7% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 31,867 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ares Capital (ARCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.