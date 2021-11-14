Ares Commercial Real Estate’s (ACRE) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at BTIG Research

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at BTIG Research in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $16.50 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ares Commercial Real Estate currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

NYSE:ACRE opened at $15.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 1-year low of $10.06 and a 1-year high of $16.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $747.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.32.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 61.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ares Commercial Real Estate will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 880,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,929,000 after purchasing an additional 170,481 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 399.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 26,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 21,097 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. 56.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. The Company’s investments include senior mortgage loans, subordinated debt, preferred equity, mezzanine loans and other commercial real estate investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities, which are secured, directly or indirectly, by office, multifamily, retail, industrial, lodging, senior-living, self storage, student housing and other commercial real estate properties, or by ownership interests.

