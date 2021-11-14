Argo Global Listed Infrastructure Limited (ASX:ALI) Insider Acquires A$23,110.00 in Stock

Argo Global Listed Infrastructure Limited (ASX:ALI) insider Mark Hall bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.31 ($1.65) per share, for a total transaction of A$23,110.00 ($16,507.14).

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. Argo Global Listed Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.49%.

Argo Global Listed Infrastructure Company Profile

Argo Global Listed Infrastructure Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Argo Service Company Pty Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in the infrastructure sector.

