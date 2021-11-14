Ark 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $4.54 Million (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. Ark has a market capitalization of $248.45 million and $4.54 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can now be purchased for $1.87 or 0.00002927 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ark has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00007612 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003406 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000058 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 33.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,237,482 coins and its circulating supply is 133,116,585 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ark is ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Ark Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

