Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.370-$4.530 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.55 billion-$9.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.05 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of NYSE:ARW traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $124.90. The company had a trading volume of 323,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,264. Arrow Electronics has a 52-week low of $85.60 and a 52-week high of $125.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.76. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 2.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics will post 14.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 9,672 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.34, for a total transaction of $1,154,256.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 4,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.47, for a total value of $483,858.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,909 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,950.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,029 shares of company stock worth $4,353,376 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Arrow Electronics stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,620 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000. 94.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

