Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) Given a €16.45 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €16.45 ($19.35) price target on Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Monday, September 6th. Barclays set a €16.70 ($19.65) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Friday, September 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €22.10 ($26.00) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €18.48 ($21.74).

Assicurazioni Generali has a twelve month low of €13.65 ($16.06) and a twelve month high of €16.48 ($19.39).

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

