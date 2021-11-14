Associated British Foods’ (ASBFY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Associated British Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Associated British Foods in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Associated British Foods has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Get Associated British Foods alerts:

ASBFY stock opened at $27.32 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.97. Associated British Foods has a fifty-two week low of $23.80 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00.

Associated British Foods Plc engages in the business of manufacturing and trading of consumer goods. It operates through the following business segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients and Retail. The Grocery segment produces beverages, sweeteners, vegetable oils, bread, baked goods, cereals, herbs and spices, and meat products.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.