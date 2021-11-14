Associated Capital Group (AC) and Its Rivals Financial Review

Associated Capital Group (NYSE: AC) is one of 53 publicly-traded companies in the “Security brokers & dealers” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Associated Capital Group to related companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Associated Capital Group alerts:

This table compares Associated Capital Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Associated Capital Group 532.84% 10.96% 8.09% Associated Capital Group Competitors 28.87% 16.85% 6.08%

Associated Capital Group has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Associated Capital Group’s peers have a beta of 1.61, meaning that their average stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Associated Capital Group pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Associated Capital Group pays out 4.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Security brokers & dealers” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.6% and pay out 20.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.9% of Associated Capital Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.9% of shares of all “Security brokers & dealers” companies are held by institutional investors. 85.4% of Associated Capital Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.8% of shares of all “Security brokers & dealers” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Associated Capital Group and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Associated Capital Group $18.98 million $18.82 million 9.13 Associated Capital Group Competitors $6.20 billion $1.11 billion 10.39

Associated Capital Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Associated Capital Group. Associated Capital Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Associated Capital Group and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Associated Capital Group 0 1 2 0 2.67 Associated Capital Group Competitors 508 2248 2293 71 2.38

Associated Capital Group currently has a consensus price target of $31.33, indicating a potential downside of 24.21%. As a group, “Security brokers & dealers” companies have a potential upside of 9.44%. Given Associated Capital Group’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Associated Capital Group has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Associated Capital Group peers beat Associated Capital Group on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About Associated Capital Group

Associated Capital Group, Inc. provides alternative investment management, institutional research and underwriting services. The company was founded by Mario Gabelli in 1976 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.