ASUSTeK Computer (OTCMKTS:ASUUY) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $65.92

ASUSTeK Computer Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASUUY)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $65.92 and traded as low as $62.33. ASUSTeK Computer shares last traded at $62.33, with a volume of 2,058 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.92.

ASUSTeK Computer Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ASUUY)

ASUSTeK Computer Inc researches and develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and repairs computers, communications, and consumer electronic products (3C) in Taiwan, China, Singapore, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers phones and accessories, such as power banks, and adapters and cables; gaming products; laptops and two-in-one personal computers (PCs); desktop, tower, mini, stick, and all-in-one PCs, as well as chrome devices; motherboards, single-board computers, and chassis and cooling products; monitors and projectors; headphones and headsets, and sound cards; mesh WiFi systems, wireless routers and adapters, and wired networking products; and graphic cards, as well as business wireless routers and gaming router home products.

