Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) Shares Purchased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 73,745 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,106 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares were worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $276,000. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.72 target price on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James lowered shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.16 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $26.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlantic Capital Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.28.

In related news, insider Robert R. Bugbee II sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $27,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,750 shares of company stock worth $103,193. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

ACBI stock opened at $29.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.97 and a 52-week high of $29.99. The firm has a market cap of $603.61 million, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.83.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.13. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 40.56% and a return on equity of 13.88%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The company offers an array of credit, treasury management, and deposit products and services. It also provides capital markets, mortgage banking, and electronic banking services to its corporate, business, and individual clients.

