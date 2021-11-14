Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Atlanticus had a return on equity of 125.63% and a net margin of 25.36%.

ATLC traded down $4.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,183. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Atlanticus has a 12 month low of $13.56 and a 12 month high of $91.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.34.

Get Atlanticus alerts:

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Howard sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $1,255,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mack F. Mattingly sold 5,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $319,718.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Atlanticus in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on Atlanticus from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded Atlanticus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlanticus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

About Atlanticus

Atlanticus Holdings Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial technology and related services. It operates through the Credit and Other Investments; and Auto Finance segments. The Credit and Other Investments segment includes point-of-sale and direct-to-consumer finance operations, investments in and servicing of its credit card receivables portfolios, product development, and limited investment in consumer finance technology platforms that capitalize on its credit infrastructure.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanticus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanticus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.