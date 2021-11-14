Atlas Technical Consultants (ATCX) to Release Earnings on Monday

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 15th. Analysts expect Atlas Technical Consultants to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.16). Atlas Technical Consultants had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $131.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.90 million. On average, analysts expect Atlas Technical Consultants to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:ATCX opened at $11.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.51 million, a PE ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 0.34. Atlas Technical Consultants has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $15.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.47.

In related news, Director Brian K. Ferraioli acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.65 per share, with a total value of $48,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 54,763 shares in the company, valued at $528,462.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Kenneth Jerome Burns, Jr. purchased 7,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.41 per share, for a total transaction of $75,368.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 23,628 shares of company stock worth $231,602 over the last three months. 18.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Atlas Technical Consultants by 2,227.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 15,079 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,286 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 35.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Atlas Technical Consultants in the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Johnson Rice started coverage on Atlas Technical Consultants in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Atlas Technical Consultants from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas Technical Consultants from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

About Atlas Technical Consultants

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services, helping its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.

