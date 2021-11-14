AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Price Target Cut to $17.00

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) had its price target cut by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 94.06% from the stock’s current price.

AEYE has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of AudioEye from $32.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Maxim Group lowered shares of AudioEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AudioEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

AEYE opened at $8.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.41. AudioEye has a 52 week low of $8.72 and a 52 week high of $44.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.34 million, a PE ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 2.01.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.04). AudioEye had a negative return on equity of 68.17% and a negative net margin of 51.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AudioEye will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David Moradi acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.60 per share, with a total value of $116,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Must Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in AudioEye in the 3rd quarter valued at $459,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AudioEye by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in AudioEye during the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AudioEye by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 35,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in AudioEye by 2,094.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 26,684 shares in the last quarter. 20.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AudioEye Company Profile

AudioEye, Inc engages in the provision of digital accessibility technology solutions. It offers patented, Internet content publication and distribution software which enables the conversion of any media into an accessible format and allowing real-time distribution to end-users on any Internet connected device.

