Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:AUP) Senior Officer Neil Solomons Buys 70,000 Shares of Stock

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH) Senior Officer Neil Solomons acquired 70,000 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$8.00 per share, with a total value of C$559,944.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 157,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,258,266.16.

Neil Solomons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 25th, Neil Solomons sold 5,000 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.92, for a total value of C$104,610.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 11.02 and a current ratio of 11.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$16.09 and a 200 day moving average of C$16.49. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of C$11.77 and a twelve month high of C$26.00.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$23.00 target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

