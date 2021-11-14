Aurubis (ETR:NDA) PT Set at €73.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on Aurubis (ETR:NDA) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on Aurubis in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €61.00 ($71.76) target price on Aurubis in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Warburg Research set a €80.50 ($94.71) target price on Aurubis in a research note on Friday, October 29th. DZ Bank set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on Aurubis in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Aurubis in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aurubis presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €76.44 ($89.93).

NDA stock opened at €77.94 ($91.69) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.21, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10. Aurubis has a fifty-two week low of €59.14 ($69.58) and a fifty-two week high of €87.74 ($103.22). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €70.59 and a 200-day moving average of €75.56.

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and organic and inorganic metal-bearing recycling materials, and industrial residues to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

