Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) PT Raised to GBX 670

Posted by on Nov 14th, 2021

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 610 ($7.97) to GBX 670 ($8.75) in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential downside of 6.69% from the company’s current price.

AUTO has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Auto Trader Group from GBX 604 ($7.89) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 715 ($9.34) target price on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 715 ($9.34) target price on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Auto Trader Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 684.44 ($8.94).

Shares of LON AUTO opened at GBX 718 ($9.38) on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 614.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 611.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.37. Auto Trader Group has a one year low of GBX 532.61 ($6.96) and a one year high of GBX 729.80 ($9.53).

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside

Analyst Recommendations for Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO)

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.