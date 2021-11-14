Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) PT Raised to GBX 670

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 610 ($7.97) to GBX 670 ($8.75) in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential downside of 6.69% from the company’s current price.

AUTO has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Auto Trader Group from GBX 604 ($7.89) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 715 ($9.34) target price on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 715 ($9.34) target price on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Auto Trader Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 684.44 ($8.94).

Shares of LON AUTO opened at GBX 718 ($9.38) on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 614.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 611.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.37. Auto Trader Group has a one year low of GBX 532.61 ($6.96) and a one year high of GBX 729.80 ($9.53).

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

