Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Bought by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 232.0% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Shares of ADP opened at $230.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $210.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.80. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.31 and a 12-month high of $231.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.31 billion, a PE ratio of 36.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.31% and a net margin of 17.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.86%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADP. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.25.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Read More: Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.