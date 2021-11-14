AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) Stock Rating Lowered by Barrington Research

Barrington Research cut shares of AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barrington Research currently has $6.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered AutoWeb from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ AUTO opened at $3.04 on Wednesday. AutoWeb has a one year low of $2.22 and a one year high of $4.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.95 million, a P/E ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 2.16.

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.16). AutoWeb had a negative net margin of 5.61% and a negative return on equity of 24.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AutoWeb will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in AutoWeb by 73.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 9,889 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in AutoWeb in the second quarter worth $126,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in AutoWeb by 332.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 62,693 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 48,207 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AutoWeb by 5.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in AutoWeb in the second quarter worth $421,000. 19.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AutoWeb Company Profile

AutoWeb, Inc engages in digital marketing solutions. The company engages in assisting automotive retail dealers and automotive manufacturers market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers by utilizing digital sales enhancing products and services. Its consumer-facing automotive websites provide consumers with information and tools to aid them with their automotive purchase decisions and gives in-market consumers the ability to connect with Dealers regarding purchasing or leasing vehicles.

