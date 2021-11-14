Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Equities researchers at Bank of America started coverage on shares of Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Avant Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Avant Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Avant Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Avant Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Avant Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Avant Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.14.

Get Avant Diagnostics alerts:

Shares of AVDX traded up $0.95 on Friday, hitting $25.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,095,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,334. Avant Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $20.39 and a fifty-two week high of $26.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.82.

Avant Diagnostics, Inc, a commercial-stage molecular data-generating company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary data-generating assays that provide information for physicians and patients in the areas of cancers. It owns license and distribution right for OvaDx, a noninvasive proteomics diagnostic screening test for the early detection of ovarian cancer.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Avant Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avant Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.