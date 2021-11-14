Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) Shares Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,537,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 779,336 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.07% of Avidity Biosciences worth $62,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Avidity Biosciences by 129.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Avidity Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $232,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Avidity Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Avidity Biosciences by 29.1% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RNA opened at $24.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.70. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.58 and a fifty-two week high of $36.02.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68). Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 995.70% and a negative return on equity of 30.60%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RNA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avidity Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Avidity Biosciences from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.60.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.

