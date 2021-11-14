Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Expected to Post Earnings of $6.45 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) to report $6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Avis Budget Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $7.58 and the lowest is $5.25. Avis Budget Group reported earnings of ($0.36) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,891.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will report full-year earnings of $18.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.43 to $23.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $15.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.86 to $23.12. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Avis Budget Group.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $10.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by $3.84. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 729.29%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Avis Budget Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $119.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays dropped their target price on Avis Budget Group from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.00.

In related news, CAO Cathleen Degenova sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.14, for a total value of $68,035.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.14, for a total value of $2,258,762.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,211 shares of company stock worth $4,453,434. Insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,403,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $732,466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748,669 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,858,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $378,456,000 after acquiring an additional 98,844 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,165,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,657,000 after acquiring an additional 223,823 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,017,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,715,000 after acquiring an additional 312,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 136.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,119,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,244,000 after acquiring an additional 646,253 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CAR traded down $3.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $267.03. The stock had a trading volume of 533,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,514,917. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.25 and a 200 day moving average of $109.26. The stock has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.27. Avis Budget Group has a 52-week low of $34.41 and a 52-week high of $545.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

