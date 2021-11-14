Aziyo Biologics’ (AZYO) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aziyo Biologics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Aziyo Biologics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of AZYO opened at $6.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.94 million and a PE ratio of -2.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.80 and its 200-day moving average is $8.61. Aziyo Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $5.07 and a fifty-two week high of $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.19). Aziyo Biologics had a negative net margin of 43.12% and a negative return on equity of 140.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($15.79) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Aziyo Biologics will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aziyo Biologics in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Aziyo Biologics by 370.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Aziyo Biologics during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Aziyo Biologics during the first quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Aziyo Biologics by 13.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

Aziyo Biologics Company Profile

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device; and cardiovascular products, such as ProxiCor for use as an intracardiac patch or pledget for tissue repairs; Tyke for use in neonates and infants to repair pericardial structures; and VasCure, a patch material to repair or reconstruct the peripheral vasculature, including the carotid, renal, iliac, femoral, and tibial blood vessels for cardiovascular, vascular, and general surgeons.

