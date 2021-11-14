B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Has $2.68 Million Stock Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 50.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,457 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,879 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Fortive were worth $2,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Boit C F David bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on FTV. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Fortive in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.09.

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $78.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.06 and a 200-day moving average of $72.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.58 and a fifty-two week high of $79.58.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 31.85%. Fortive’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Fortive’s payout ratio is presently 6.17%.

In other Fortive news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 6,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $506,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

