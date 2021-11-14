B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Has $3.15 Million Position in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG reduced its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,542 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,629 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Banco Santander-Chile were worth $3,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSAC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,777,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,703 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 348.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,080,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,464,000 after purchasing an additional 839,383 shares during the period. INCA Investments LLC raised its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 2,995,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,370,000 after purchasing an additional 685,267 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 234,918.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 599,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,881,000 after acquiring an additional 599,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the second quarter worth $3,787,000. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

NYSE BSAC opened at $19.44 on Friday. Banco Santander-Chile has a 1-year low of $17.02 and a 1-year high of $26.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.28.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 24.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Banco Santander-Chile will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile

Banco Santander Chile SA engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Other. The Retail banking segment offers consumer loans, credit cards, auto loans, commercial loans, foreign exchange, mortgage loans, debit cards, checking accounts, savings products, mutual funds, stock brokerage and insurance brokerage.

