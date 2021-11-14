B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Makes New $2.96 Million Investment in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,957,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 15.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,088,000 after acquiring an additional 7,635 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech during the first quarter valued at about $2,140,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech during the first quarter valued at about $524,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 1,495.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 146,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,742,000 after acquiring an additional 137,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 131.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

Get BioNTech alerts:

BioNTech stock opened at $238.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. BioNTech SE has a 12 month low of $80.55 and a 12 month high of $464.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $269.13. The firm has a market cap of $57.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86 and a beta of -1.22.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $12.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.54 by $1.81. BioNTech had a return on equity of 166.48% and a net margin of 54.34%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8918.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.03) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BioNTech SE will post 38.24 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BNTX. Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of BioNTech from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $433.00 target price on BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a $300.00 target price on BioNTech in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioNTech presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.29.

BioNTech Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.