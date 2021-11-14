B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Sells 3,845 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG decreased its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,845 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $3,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MNST. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 277.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,818,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072,109 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,107,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,362,000 after buying an additional 1,043,337 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,766,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,698,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,643,000 after buying an additional 718,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,412,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.80.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total transaction of $4,126,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 10.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MNST stock opened at $92.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.95 and its 200 day moving average is $92.55. The stock has a market cap of $48.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.07. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $82.85 and a 1-year high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 28.76%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

