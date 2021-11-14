B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Sells 778 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG cut its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 778 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in ResMed were worth $2,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 641,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $158,220,000 after buying an additional 180,341 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 9,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,273,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 204,993 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,535,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. 65.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RMD opened at $254.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.72, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $269.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.02. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.37 and a 52 week high of $301.34.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $904.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.20 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 14.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 49.27%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RMD shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on ResMed from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.13.

In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.16, for a total value of $434,441.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,215,861.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 10,736 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.73, for a total value of $3,024,653.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,979 shares in the company, valued at $26,758,433.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,895 shares of company stock worth $14,694,173 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

About ResMed

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

