B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Sells 976 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG decreased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 51,551 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 976 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $3,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,018,777 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $79,585,000 after acquiring an additional 75,065 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,165,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 999,939 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $69,256,000 after buying an additional 45,414 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Peninsula Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,725 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,474,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.57.

In other news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $201,202.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTSH opened at $81.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.13. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $66.19 and a 1-year high of $82.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.12%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.