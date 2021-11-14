Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $165.61

Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $165.61 and last traded at $165.16, with a volume of 1928 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $163.32.

BCPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Balchem from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Balchem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.58 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.13.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. Balchem had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $197.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Balchem by 2.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 196,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,463,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 10.7% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,828,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $265,244,000 after buying an additional 176,500 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 10.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of Balchem in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,770,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 16.9% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

