Balyasny Asset Management LLC Takes $823,000 Position in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,571,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,903,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,841,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,722,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,378,000. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.13.

Shares of Integral Ad Science stock opened at $26.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.87. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $16.23 and a 12-month high of $29.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts expect that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Integral Ad Science Profile

Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil. The company's cloud-based technology platform offers actionable insights and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

