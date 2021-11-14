Banano (BAN) Market Cap Reaches $29.61 Million

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. Over the last week, Banano has traded 24.5% lower against the US dollar. One Banano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0222 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges. Banano has a total market cap of $29.61 million and approximately $582,495.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Banano alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001569 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.14 or 0.00070774 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000394 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001569 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.77 or 0.00051391 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001571 BTC.

About Banano

Banano is a coin. It was first traded on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,918,971,634 coins and its circulating supply is 1,333,964,379 coins. The official website for Banano is banano.cc . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Banano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Banano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Banano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Banano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.