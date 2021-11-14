Bank of America Corp DE Has $32 Million Position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 572,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183,822 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.17% of PagSeguro Digital worth $32,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGS. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 219.7% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the second quarter valued at $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.11.

NYSE PAGS opened at $35.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.63 and its 200-day moving average is $49.79. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a one year low of $31.10 and a one year high of $62.83.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $447.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.71 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 14.22%. As a group, analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PagSeguro Digital Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

