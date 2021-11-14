Bank of America Corp DE Has $35.23 Million Holdings in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its stake in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,462 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 42,295 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.94% of Rogers worth $35,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROG. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rogers in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rogers in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rogers in the second quarter worth about $73,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Rogers in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Rogers in the second quarter worth about $92,000. 95.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rogers alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ROG shares. Wolfe Research lowered Rogers from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley lowered Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $233.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.25.

ROG stock opened at $269.77 on Friday. Rogers Co. has a 1-year low of $136.82 and a 1-year high of $273.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.71 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $207.66 and its 200-day moving average is $198.27.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.14). Rogers had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $238.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Rogers Co. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Robert C. Daigle sold 3,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total value of $836,263.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Profile

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.