Bank of America Corp DE Lowers Holdings in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 721,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,280 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in PROG were worth $34,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of PROG by 224.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of PROG by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of PROG in the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PROG in the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of PROG in the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PROG stock opened at $47.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 3.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.94. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.94 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.23.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $650.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.38 million. PROG had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 27.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PROG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of PROG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Stephens lowered shares of PROG from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of PROG from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

