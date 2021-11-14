Bank of America Corp DE Lowers Stock Position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,446,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 230,790 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.12% of CNX Resources worth $33,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 778.1% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 160,866 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 142,546 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 94.4% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 346,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,732,000 after purchasing an additional 168,200 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 7.6% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 22.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 96,654 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 17,956 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 111.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,818 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,840,000 after purchasing an additional 649,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

NYSE:CNX opened at $14.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. CNX Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $16.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -3.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.45.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.01 million. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 8.06% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. The business’s revenue was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CNX shares. Truist Securities raised their target price on CNX Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James downgraded CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist raised their target price on CNX Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

Featured Article: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.