Bank of America Corp DE Raises Position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK) by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 793,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 219,362 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF worth $34,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 318.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 180.9% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF alerts:

IHAK opened at $48.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.68. iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $32.70 and a twelve month high of $49.09.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.