Bank of America Corp DE Trims Holdings in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its holdings in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,761,105 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 30,153 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $32,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UMPQ. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 1,322.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,705,000 after buying an additional 1,504,734 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Umpqua by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 54,988 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Umpqua by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,355,757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,794,000 after acquiring an additional 366,666 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Umpqua by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 905,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,898,000 after acquiring an additional 119,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Umpqua by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 836,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,677,000 after acquiring an additional 60,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $105,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UMPQ shares. Stephens lowered Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities lowered Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Financial lowered Umpqua to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Truist lowered Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Umpqua currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.21.

Shares of NASDAQ UMPQ opened at $21.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $13.86 and a 1-year high of $22.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.31.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $308.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.66 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 35.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.36%.

Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

