Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Barings BDC, Inc. is an externally managed business development company which primarily makes debt investments in middle market companies. The company is primarily managed by Barings, LLC, a premier global asset manager. Barings BDC Inc., formerly known as TRIANGLE CAPITAL CORPORATION, is based in Charlotte, United States. “

Get Barings BDC alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Barings BDC from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Barings BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Barings BDC in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barings BDC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.96.

Shares of NYSE:BBDC opened at $11.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.76. The stock has a market cap of $546.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.64. Barings BDC has a fifty-two week low of $8.32 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. Barings BDC had a net margin of 75.01% and a return on equity of 7.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Barings BDC will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Barings BDC news, Director Thomas Okel bought 4,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.02 per share, with a total value of $49,997.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Barings BDC by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Barings BDC by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Barings BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Barings BDC by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Barings BDC by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 37,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments. Its portfolio includes Aden and Anais, AGM Automotive, All Metals, American Silk, Avantor Performance Materials, and others.

Featured Article: Overbought

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Barings BDC (BBDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.